Ram Temple trust head who shared stage with PM in Ayodhya tests positive for Covid

Mahant Nritya Gopa Das, who is also the chairman of Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas, was staying at the Sitaram temple in Mathura.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:59 IST

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times Lucknow

On August 5, Das had attended the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He had also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had addressed the gathering on the occasion. (ANI file photo)

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (84), the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Thursday in Mathura, where he had gone to preside over Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

On Thursday morning, he was found to be suffering from breathlessness and a fever following which Sarvagya Ram Mishra, district magistrate (DM), Mathura; and Dr Sanjeev Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Mathura, reached the shrine.

“Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested Covid-19 positive. Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sought details of his health condition. The CM has spoken to DM Mathura and his followers,” said Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary (ACS), (home), UP.



“The CM has also spoken to Dr. Naresh Trehan of Medanta Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, and requested for the Mahant’s immediate medical attention. He has also directed DM, Mathura, to provide support to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the Mahant,” he added.

On August 5, Das had attended the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He had also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had addressed the gathering on the occasion.

“Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested Covid-19 positive. He is being taken to Medanta Multi Super Speciality Hospital, most probably, by an ambulance,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who is based in Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

