Ram Temple trust invites suggestions on construction

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will invite suggestions from architects and saints across the country for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the trust’s treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 05:55 IST

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The trust also decided that Tata Consulting Engineers Limited will work as the project management consultant and assist Larsen and Toubro in the construction work, the trust’s general secretary Champat Rai said. (Reuters file photo)

The trust also decided that Tata Consulting Engineers Limited will work as the project management consultant and assist Larsen and Toubro in the construction work, the trust’s general secretary Champat Rai said.

“Through our website and advertisements in newspapers, we will invite suggestions from architects across the country for construction of the Ram temple,” Swami Govind Dev Giri informed media persons after a three-day meeting of the Ram temple construction committee in Ayodhya, which concluded on Sunday. Ending speculation about the role of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Champat Rai, said: “Larsen and Toubro is the main company that will carry out construction work of the Ram temple.” These decisions were taken in the meeting after deliberating on various issues, including security of the Ram temple and the durability of the proposed structure.

