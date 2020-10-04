Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi Hospital, tweets son Chirag

Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi Hospital, tweets son Chirag

Ram Vilas Paswan‘s son, Chirag said that his father might have to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks if the need arises.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (PTI)

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, according to his son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday.

Chirag also said that his father might have to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks if the need arises.

Through his official Twitter handle, Chirag said, “For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments yesterday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle.”

Earlier yesterday, the LJP meeting that was scheduled to decide on whether to accept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) offer of seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, was postponed owing to the ill health of the Union Minister.



Earlier in September, Chirag had informed that his visit to Bihar for the final discussions over seat-sharing and other formalities ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections might be delayed as his father was unwell.

He had then met party members and supporters urging them to be prepared for every scenario.

The confusion seems to exist in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing. While the BJP had earlier said that it will fight the elections under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the LJP, another NDA ally, has been demanding a larger number of seats.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7--and the counting of votes will begin on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Oct 04, 2020 10:09 IST
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST

latest news

Delhi’s air quality starts deteriorating, inches closer to ‘poor’ zone
Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST
100 Indian students join UK university’s new online diabetes course
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
Goodbye dull skin: 5 simple home remedies to rejuvenate your skin
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released, here’s how to check
Oct 04, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.