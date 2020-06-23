Sections
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days

Yoga Guru Ramdev underlined that necessary approvals for conducting the trials of medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Baba Ramdev said that an app will be launched for the delivery of the corona kit. (Photo @pyptharidwar)

Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali on Tuesday launched ‘Coronil and Swasari’, what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating the so far incurable coronavirus.

“The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for corona. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS,” Yoga Guru Ramdev said at a press conference in Hairdwar, adding that it has shown “100 per cent recovery rate within 3-7 days.”

Ramdev underscored that the medicines were not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure.

The Corona kit will be made available at just Rs 545, said Acharya Balkrishna, chief executive officer of Patanjali, adding that the kit is for 30 days. He further added that minerals have been used with herbs to make this medicine even more effective.



“This medicine kit is not available anywhere for now and will be made available at Patanjali stores in a week, said Baba Ramdev. He added that an app will be launched for the delivery of the corona kit.

Ramdev underlined that necessary approvals for conducting the trials of medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities.

Over the years, vaccine timelines show that they are not easy to come by. Even though scientists have been able to isolate HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, after many years, there is still no vaccine.

There are at least 130 vaccines in various stages of development, of which 10 are in advanced stages of development, according to data from the World Health Organization.

