Home / India News / Ranchi: Body of ASI found in stone mine area

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 11:06 IST

By Sanjoy Dey,

Ranchi: Body of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was found on Friday morning at a stone mine area in Ranchi’s Tupudana, who appeared to have been killed with sharp weapon and thrown in the mine area, police said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Ranchi, Saurabh said, “Prima facie it appears that he was murdered with sharp weapon. However, the investigation is on and it will take few more times to clear.”

He said they were probing what happened to him and in which circumstances the incident took place.

The ASI was identified as Kameshwar Ravidas, 50, and was deputed in security duty of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, a convict in the fodder scam cases, is undergoing treatment.



When the SP was asked if the Ravidas was deputed on security of Lalu Prasad, he said, “The person was deputed on duty for RIMS but he was not engaged in Prasad’s security.”

Police sources said Ravidas was murdered on late Thursday night and his body was thrown in the stone mine area.

