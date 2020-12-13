Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rape accused ex-bishop Franco Mullakal on church calendar, protests follow

Rape accused ex-bishop Franco Mullakal on church calendar, protests follow

The case against Mullkal surfaced in 2018 after a 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police in Kottayam that Mullakkal had raped her several times between 2014 and 2016.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Copies of the calendar were burnt in Kollam, Pala and Kottayam, said church reformers. (HT Photo)

Angry believers and church reformers hit the street and burnt copies of the 2021 calendar of Thrissur Archdiocese of Syro-Malabar church after it featured the photo of rape accused and former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mullakal.

The month of March had Mullakal’s photo, displaying his date of birth and other details. When contacted, a spokesman of the diocese refused to comment. The trial against the former bishop, who is accused of raping a nun, is in final stages.

“It shows the attitude of church authorities. Last year also his photo appeared on the calendar. When protests took place, authorities said his photo will be taken out next year. But it was again repeated this year. It was deliberate,” said convener of the State Our Sisters (SOS) K Riju. SOS was formed in the wake of a protest against Mullakal two years ago.

Copies of the calendar were burnt in Kollam, Pala and Kottayam, said church reformers. They asked church authorities not to glorify the rape accused any more. They alleged that a prominent section of the clergy still supported the deposed bishop.



The case against Mullkal surfaced in 2018 after a 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police in Kottayam that Mullakkal had raped her several times between 2014 and 2016.

The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab. But Mullakkal denied her allegations, saying he was framed after he took action against her for financial irregularities at the convent. Later the special investigation team of Kerala police arrested him after several rounds of questioning. He was removed from the post of bishop later.

The SIT had filed the charge sheet against him last year and he reportedly made several attempts to delay the trial. His petition seeking to quash charges against him was dismissed by the Supreme Court in November.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
by Aabshar H Quazi
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
by S Raju
From Nadda to Shah, here are some BJP leaders who had Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Status report of Joe Biden’s all-inclusive cabinet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Pune district reports 753 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours
by HT Correspondent
Steve Smith enjoys ‘little downtime’ ahead of Adelaide Test
by hindustantimes.com
Tharoor joins protesting MPs in Delhi, says govt failed nation and farmers
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.