Rape accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA seeks narco analysis, woman insists on DNA test

BJP MLA Mahesh Negi (in pic) and his wife have asked police to conduct narco test on him and a woman who has accused him of rape and fathering a child. (ANI)

Amid the ongoing probe in the case involving BJP MLA Mahesh Negi who has been accused of rape and fathering a child by a woman, the lawmaker and his wife have asked police to conduct narco test on him and the woman to ‘reveal truth’.

Negi’s wife Rita Negi who had earlier accused the woman of allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Negi by threatening to frame him in false case, wrote to the police for a narco test, circle officer (CO) Sadar, Anuj Kumar who is investigating the case.

Negi said he has requested the police for the narco test because it will reveal everything about all those who are involved in this conspiracy against him and planning to extort Rs 5 crore. “It is a very big conspiracy and many people are involved in it, hence it is important that a narco test is held”, he said.

Confirming the development, Anuj Kumar said, “The MLA’s wife Rita Negi had given the letter to us two days ago, requesting a narco test on both Negi and the woman.”

“In the letter, she also stated that the MLA will bear the cost of the test. We are, however, looking for legal options and probing the matter,” said Kumar.

On Saturday morning in a series of four videos, the woman accused Negi of ‘manipulating police to influence the probe with the request for a narco test.

She said, “I have been demanding a DNA test of Negi and my daughter to prove my allegations. Nothing is being done on that and now he is requesting a narco test.”

“Why is he doing that? He should agree for a DNA test as it will reveal the truth and not the narco test,” she said.

The woman also refused to undergo ‘any sort of tests with Negi’ and alleged that Negi is trying to twist the case with his ‘dragnet of words’.

“I will not undergo any type of test with Negi. He is trying to trap me in his dragnet of words. He shouldn’t manipulate the probe. He should undergo the DNA test to let the truth come out. He knows very well that my daughter is his blood then I don’t know why he is not ready to give his name to her,” said the woman.

On the allegations of Negi that Congress is conspiring against him with the woman, she said, “No third party is involved in this or behind me. I am all alone in this fight. In the last two years during sexually harassing me, he had forced me to keep mum by threatening me, but not anymore.”

In the videos, she also accused the police and administration of working under ‘pressure of the ruling party of which Negi is the MLA.’

“There are two different types of treatments in the state; one for the common man and another for VIPs like Negi. This has been proved in this matter where police is not taking any action against Negi. My daughter’s and my lives are under threat from Negi and his associates,” she said.

On the woman’s demand of DNA test and allegations of manipulating the police probe, Mahesh Negi said, “I have never refused any test and am ready for both DNA and narco. As far as the allegations of influencing the probe is concerned, they are all baseless. Police are investigating it on their own and will reveal the truth soon.”

The police also rubbished the woman’s claim that they were working under pressure.

“We are not working under any pressure. We are probing the whole matter unbiasedly and fairly as per the law. We are questioning all the parties involved in it as per the requirements of the probe,” said CO Kumar.

Earlier the police recorded the statements of the woman, her mother, Negi and his wife. It is yet to record the statements of the woman’s husband who too has been named in the blackmailing and extortion case registered on the complaint of Negi’s wife.