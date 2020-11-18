Rape victim set ablaze by accused’s family in UP’s Bulandshahr dies in Delhi hospital

A teenage rape victim, who was allegedly set afire by the rapist’s family in a village in Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital later in the day, police said.

The family of the deceased has accused the uncle of the rapist and other family members of setting the girl on fire after they failed to persuade her for a compromise.

In her dying statement, the girl accused Sanjay, uncle of the rapist, and other family members of setting her on fire, police said.

Later, her family also lodged a case of murder in the Jahangirabad police station against Sanjay, his wife Kajal and five other persons accusing them of setting the girl on fire after failing in their efforts to convince her for a compromise despite mounting pressure.

Bulandshahar’s senior superintendent of police S K Singh said initially it was said that the girl had set herself on fire. He said the family later accused Sanjay and six others of setting the girl on fire and a case was registered against the accused on the basis of the complaint. “We are investigating the charges,” said Singh, who suspended beat sub inspector Vinaykant Gautam and beat constable Vikrant Tomar and sent SHO Vivek Sharma of Jahangirabad police station to police lines.

The SSP said three accused named in the FIR have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

Singh said a rape case was registered on the girl’s complaint on August 15 and the accused was arrested the same day. Singh added the accused worked as a caretaker of an orchard in the girl’s village.

Earlier on Monday, a 19-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped on October 16, died by suicide in Anoopshahar area of the district.