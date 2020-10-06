Sections
Home / India News / Raped by minor cousin, 5-year-old Hathras girl dies at Delhi hospital

Raped by minor cousin, 5-year-old Hathras girl dies at Delhi hospital

The incident of rape took place in a village under Iglas police station of Aligarh on September 15. The girl belonged to Sadabad area of Hathras district.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Agra

Image for representation. (HT Photo)

A five-year-old girl, raped by her 15-year-old cousin in Aligarh’s Iglas, about ten days back, died on Monday during treatment in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused.

The incident of rape took place in a village under Iglas police station of Aligarh on September 15. The girl belonged to Sadabad area of Hathras district but had been living with her maternal aunt after her mother died a few years ago, police said.

As per the reports, the girl was held captive at the house after the incident and was rescued on September 17 after the intervention of a social organisation. She was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital for treatment, said SSP Aligarh Muniraj G.

The girl was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after her condition deteriorated. She died on Monday, said the SSP.



An FIR was registered by police on September 21 on the complaint of the girl’s father, a resident of a village in Hathras district, that he suspected the girl was raped in captivity. Police then arrested the 15-year-old relative who confessed to his crime, the SSP said.

“The boy’s mother, who is the maternal aunt (mausi) of the victim, is reported to be an accomplice in the crime and is absconding,” he said.

Also read: Hathras gangrape - NCW notice to Malviya, Digvijaya and Swara for disclosing woman’s identity

Station house officer (SHO) of Iglas police station Praveen Kumar Mann was suspended by SSP Aligarh after the victim’s family staged a protest against police laxity in arresting her aunt.

“A financial relief of Rs 10 lakh has been granted to the family of the victim and a case has been registered against the cousin and his mother (aunt of the victim),” stated Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh.

“SHO Praveen Kumar Maan has also been suspended as he failed to arrest the aunt who took the minor victim girl along with her and failed to protect her,” stated Muniraj G.

The incident has come to light amid a widespread outrage over the death and alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras by four “upper caste” men.

