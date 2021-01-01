Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex to reopen from January 5

Sections
Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The daily Covid-19 infections also remained below 30,000 for the 19th consecutive day as the tally rose to 10,286,709 with 20,035 cases in the last 24 hours. (HT Photo)

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex, which was closed for public viewing due to Covid-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from January 5, 2021. It will be open on all days, except on Monday and government holidays.

“As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for exploratory tour visits from tomorrow, March 13, till further notice,” President Ram Nath Kovind’s Twitter account had notified in March last year.

The announcement had come a week after the entry to famous Mughal Gardens on the president’s estate was closed off for the public in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mughal Gardens, which is open to the public for 15 days during the spring season, often attracts a huge crowd on a daily basis.



