Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex to reopen from January 5

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex, which was closed for public viewing due to Covid-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from January 5, 2021. It will be open on all days, except on Monday and government holidays.

“As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for exploratory tour visits from tomorrow, March 13, till further notice,” President Ram Nath Kovind’s Twitter account had notified in March last year.

The announcement had come a week after the entry to famous Mughal Gardens on the president’s estate was closed off for the public in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mughal Gardens, which is open to the public for 15 days during the spring season, often attracts a huge crowd on a daily basis.

India has reported less than 300 deaths related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) every day since the last one week, the government said on Friday, as 256 fatalities were logged from across the country in 24 hours. The deaths between Thursday and Friday morning has taken the second-worst affected country’s toll rose to 148,994, the health ministry added on the first day of the New Year.

The daily Covid-19 infections also remained below 30,000 for the 19th consecutive day as the tally rose to 10,286,709 with 20,035 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily new cases in India in recent days have been around 20,000. The ministry said that 23,181 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, adding that “recoveries outnumbering daily new cases from the last 35 days have ensured a consistent decline in active cases.”

The total recoveries are at 9,883,461 and the gap between recovered and active cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 9.6 million and presently stands at 9,629,207 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.08 per cent. The ministry said that 77.61% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and Union territories. “Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,376 newly recovered cases. 3,612 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,537 in West Bengal,” it said.