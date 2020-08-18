Sections
Home / India News / Rave parties happening in Goa even during Covid-19: Minister

Lobo said such parties happen in the name of birthday bash or some other programme where drugs are consumed.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 06:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Panaji

Goa minister and BJP MLA Michael Lobo. (Twitter)

Goa minister and BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Monday said rave parties have been happening in private villas in the coastal belt of the state even during the Covid-19 pandemic where drugs are consumed, days after a similar party was busted by the police.

The minister, who represents coastal Calangute constituency, was responding to a a query on the raid conducted at Vagator on August 15 night.

“There are guest houses, resorts which are shut for general public but rave parties are organised there in the name of birthday bash or some other functions during the pandemic,” he said, adding that drugs are consumed at such parties.



He said the state government would crack the whip to curb the menace.

