Rave party busted in Kerala, 60 detained

Police raided the resort following a tip off and confiscated large quantities of psychedelic drugs from the revellers. (Videograb)

At least 60 persons, including 20 women, were detained after a crackdown on a rave party in a resort in hill destination Wagamon, also spelled Vagamon, in Idukki district late on Sunday night, police said.

Police raided the resort following a tip off and confiscated large quantities of psychedelic drugs from the revellers. Some of those detained are said to be associated with the cinema and TV serial industry. Among the arrested are some techies from Bengaluru. Police said details will be revealed only after blood tests and other formalities are completed. The resort owner, also a local CPI leader, is absconding, police said.

Police said they have intelligence reports that such rave parties were held regularly in remote areas and they manage enough numbers through dark net chatting.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Idukki district police chief R Karuppuswamy. Wagamon is a hill station located in Peerumade taluk of Idukki district.