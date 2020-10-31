Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name

Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name

An officer from the Mumbai police’s cyber cell said the accused created a video of Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh and posted abusive content from the Twitter handle.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:57 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon poses for a photograph in Mumbai. (ANI FILE)

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has filed a First Information Report, or FIR, against an unknown person for creating a fake Twitter profile in her name to post tweets defaming the Mumbai police, its chief Param Bir Singh and morphing his pictures.

An officer from the Mumbai police’s cyber cell said the accused created a video of Singh and posted abusive content from the Twitter handle. “The accused also defamed Marathi language and Marathi speakers through his/her Twitter posts,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The police have filed a case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code sections including those pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs, public mischief, and identity theft under the Information Technology Act.

A second police officer said their initial investigation has found a bot may have been used in defaming the Mumbai police and state government. “After registering the offence, Twitter blocked this handle.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 18:21 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 18:21 IST
DC vs MI LIVE: Ishan Kishan brings up half-century in Dubai
Oct 31, 2020 18:19 IST
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Oct 31, 2020 16:11 IST

latest news

DC vs MI LIVE: Ishan Kishan brings up half-century in Dubai
Oct 31, 2020 18:19 IST
RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates
Oct 31, 2020 18:22 IST
Pak lawmaker stands by statement of Abhinandan Varthaman’s release
Oct 31, 2020 18:12 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 31, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.