Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin at Patna home, says ‘he deserved more’

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 18:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh at his residence in Patna on Friday. (PTI PHOTO.)

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the family of actor Sushant Singh Rajput at their Patna residence on Friday and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He paid tribute to the actor by offering flowers at a simple memorial set up in the family home.

The law minister, who also belongs to Patna, shared with the actor’s father his memories of meeting Sushant Singh Rajput during an oath-taking ceremony in May 2019, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“Visited Patna home of Sushant Singh Rajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences. A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise. He had to achieve great heights. He deserved more,” the minister tweeted on Friday.

Earlier when the news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide had emerged on Sunday, Prasad had remembered the Patna boy as a super talented actor who left too soon.



The actor was found dead at his house in Bandra and in a case of suicide, the police said, triggering shock and stunned disbelief across the nation.

As the Mumbai film industry expressed grief on Twitter, the political establishment also expressed condolences for the actor who rose to stardom with Balaji Telefilms’ television show Pavitra Rishta in the last decade.

Sushant Singh Rajput, later became known for films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where he played the titular role, Byomkesh Bakshi and Chhichhore.

“Shocked to learn that super talented actor SushantSinghRajput is no more. He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath-taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon,” Ravi Shankar Prasad had tweeted earlier on the actor’s untimely demise.

