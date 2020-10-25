Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19

‘Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally,’ Shaktikanta Das tweeted on Sunday.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said he will isolate himself and will continue to work. (PTI)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Requesting people who have recently come in contact with him to get tested or check their health, Das said he will isolate himself and will continue work. Day-to-day functioning of RBI will go on normally and the Governor is in touch with deputy governors and other officers through video conferencing and telephone. Giving update about his health, he said he is feeling fine and doesn’t have any major symptom.

 

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Oct 25, 2020 20:19 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 19:11 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Kishan, Suryakumar take charge after de Kock falls
Oct 25, 2020 20:18 IST
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Oct 25, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

PM Modi greets Ramkalawan on his historic win in Seychelles prez polls
Oct 25, 2020 20:11 IST
‘There should be a debate on Uniform Civil Code’: Dattatreya Hosabale
Oct 25, 2020 20:11 IST
GST officials arrest 1 person for trading in fake invoice, generating ITC worth Rs 52.19 crore 
Oct 25, 2020 20:10 IST
Is Gauahar Khan marrying Zaid Darbar on November 22? Here is her answer
Oct 25, 2020 20:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.