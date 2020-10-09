Sections
Home / India News / RBI Monetary Policy 2020: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce policy at 10am

RBI Monetary Policy 2020: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce policy at 10am

RBI Monetary Policy 2020: In its previous monetary policy review, on August 6, the RBI had kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4% and 3.35% respectively.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will on Friday announce the central bank’s monetary policy decision after three days of deliberations of its monetary policy committee (MPC).

The meeting of the six-member MPC was earlier scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 but was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The three-day meeting finally began on October 7.

In the previous monetary policy review, on August 6, the RBI had kept the repo rate and reverse unchanged at 4% and 3.35% respectively.

