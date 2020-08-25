Sections
Home / India News / Ready for any probe, says Uttarakhand BJP MLA accused of rape

Ready for any probe, says Uttarakhand BJP MLA accused of rape

BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi had been summoned by the party’s Uttarakhand unit chief Bansidhar Bhagat on Monday evening to present his version of the alleged rape case.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:02 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi has been accused of rape and fathering a child. (ANI)

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi who has been accused of rape by a woman, met the party’s state unit chief Bansidhar Bhagat on Monday evening to present his version of the case.

Negi had been summoned along with three other party MLAs mired in controversies. The lawmaker has been accused of rape and fathering a child by a married woman earlier this month following which the Dehradun police is carrying an investigation. The woman has also been demanding a DNA test of Negi and her daughter to prove her allegations.

A party office-bearer who was privy to the details of the meeting between Negi and Bhagat said, “After reaching Bhagat’s residence, he spoke to him on the ongoing matter and said that he is ready for any sort of investigation.”

“However, he also said that the accusations by the woman are a part of a conspiracy by Congress to frame him. He is trying to gather evidence on that and will soon present them to prove that Congress is behind the episode,” said the party leader who did not wish to be named.



Bansidhar Bhagat said, “The matter is under investigation by police at present. We will wait for the probe to be over. If Negi turns out to be guilty, then strict action will be taken against him as the party never compromises on discipline.”

Negi could not be contacted despite several attempts.

The Opposition Congress has meanwhile, attacked BJP and its state government for not taking any action against Negi.

Congress state president Pritam Singh said, “The accusations leveled by the woman against him are very serious. She has been demanding a DNA test to reveal the truth but so far nothing has been done on that because of the government’s inaction.”

“CM Trivendra Singh Rawat a few days ago said that Negi is ready for a DNA test but it is done as per a legal procedure. But, CM is forgetting that he is also the home minister of state. Who is stopping him from initiating the legal procedure to direct a DNA test?”

“If Negi is proved to be the father of the woman’s daughter in the test, then strict action should be taken against him. And if it’s not, then stern action should be taken against the woman,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares guide to skincare
Aug 25, 2020 12:54 IST
‘Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 testing figures far ahead of WHO norms’: Top official
Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST
Rachakonda Police shares funny video warning netizens against fake news
Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST
HC refuses to interfere with PG medical course admissions
Aug 25, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.