Ready for any probe, says Uttarakhand BJP MLA accused of rape

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi who has been accused of rape by a woman, met the party’s state unit chief Bansidhar Bhagat on Monday evening to present his version of the case.

Negi had been summoned along with three other party MLAs mired in controversies. The lawmaker has been accused of rape and fathering a child by a married woman earlier this month following which the Dehradun police is carrying an investigation. The woman has also been demanding a DNA test of Negi and her daughter to prove her allegations.

A party office-bearer who was privy to the details of the meeting between Negi and Bhagat said, “After reaching Bhagat’s residence, he spoke to him on the ongoing matter and said that he is ready for any sort of investigation.”

“However, he also said that the accusations by the woman are a part of a conspiracy by Congress to frame him. He is trying to gather evidence on that and will soon present them to prove that Congress is behind the episode,” said the party leader who did not wish to be named.

Bansidhar Bhagat said, “The matter is under investigation by police at present. We will wait for the probe to be over. If Negi turns out to be guilty, then strict action will be taken against him as the party never compromises on discipline.”

Negi could not be contacted despite several attempts.

The Opposition Congress has meanwhile, attacked BJP and its state government for not taking any action against Negi.

Congress state president Pritam Singh said, “The accusations leveled by the woman against him are very serious. She has been demanding a DNA test to reveal the truth but so far nothing has been done on that because of the government’s inaction.”

“CM Trivendra Singh Rawat a few days ago said that Negi is ready for a DNA test but it is done as per a legal procedure. But, CM is forgetting that he is also the home minister of state. Who is stopping him from initiating the legal procedure to direct a DNA test?”

“If Negi is proved to be the father of the woman’s daughter in the test, then strict action should be taken against him. And if it’s not, then stern action should be taken against the woman,” he added.