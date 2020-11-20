Sections
Ready to defeat terrorism coming from sea, says Navy after PM praises forces

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Indian Navy Deputy Chief Vice Adrimal MS Pawar on Friday assured that the Navy is very well prepared to defeat every threat of terrorism at sea or from sea. (ANI Photo)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised security forces for thwarting possible terrorist attacks on 26/11 anniversary, the Indian Navy on Friday said the force is fully prepared to defeat terrorism emanating from sea.

Indian Navy Deputy Chief Vice Adrimal MS Pawar on Friday assured that the Navy is very well prepared to defeat every threat of terrorism at sea or from sea.

“In next five days it will be 12 years since the cowardly terrorist attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai. I want to assure the country that Indian Navy together with all stakeholders is prepared to defeat every threat of terrorism at sea or from sea.” Pawar told ANI in an exclusive interaction.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the security forces for thwarting the nefarious plot to target grassroot-level democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.



The Mumbai terror attacks lasted for four days from November 26, 2008 killing 166 people and injuring over 300. In these gruesome attacks, 9 terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

MS Pawar also talked about on significance of 24th edition of Malabar exercise and said that it helped us to reassure international community about our collective commitment to a free, open, and inclusive and a rules based Indo-Pacific with the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) at its vey core.

The second phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, US, Australian and Japanese warships carrying out ‘Malabar-2020’ wargames.

The Australian Navy is taking part with its warship HMAS Ballarat and Japan with destroyer JS Murasame. The second phase of the Malabar exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea till November 20. (ANI)

