Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Ready to resolve differences: Union farm minister Tomar invites protesting farmers for talks on Dec 3

Ready to resolve differences: Union farm minister Tomar invites protesting farmers for talks on Dec 3

As farmers from Punjab marched to Delhi to protest the Centre’s new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday invited them for talks on December 3 to resolves differences.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

As farmers from Punjab marched to Delhi to protest the Centre’s new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday invited them for talks on December 3 to resolves differences. Appealing the farmers to not agitate, the Union agriculture minister assured that the talk will have a positive outcome.

“I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate. We are ready to talk about issues and resolve differences. I am sure that our dialogue will have a positive result,” Narendra Singh Tomar said, according to news agency ANI. “The new farm laws were the need of the hour. In the coming time, it’s going to bring revolutionary changes. We have spoken at the secretary level in Punjab to dispel wrong notions of our farmer brothers there. We will talk on December 3,” he added.

Also read | Amarinder slams Khattar for using brute force against farmers marching towards Delhi

The farmers are protesting the three farm laws that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent. The situation at Haryana-Delhi border remains tense as thousands of farmers marched during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Earlier this morning, Haryana police used water cannon and tear gas near Ambala to stop the farmers from reaching the national capital, an action that is being widely criticised as the force had resorted to the same measure on Wednesday evening during freezing cold weather.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday morning criticised the move and said that “peaceful protest is farmers’ constitutional right”. “The farmers are protesting against all three laws by the centre. Instead of taking this bill back, the farmers are being stopped from protesting peacefully. Water cannons are being used on them. Such kind of injustice on farmers is not fair. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Haryana has completely sealed off its border with Punjab and the security at Delhi-Haryana border was also tightened on Thursday morning to stop the protesting farmers from entering the national capital. Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that it has denied permission to several farmer organisations to protest in the city against the farm laws on November 26 and 27.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 14:49 IST
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Nov 26, 2020 15:25 IST
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Nov 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Nov 26, 2020 15:05 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nivar uproots trees, floods streets in southern India
Nov 26, 2020 16:00 IST
Happy Thanksgiving 2020: Quotes, wishes, images to share with loved ones
Nov 26, 2020 16:04 IST
6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre
Nov 26, 2020 16:01 IST
French ambassador visits Gorakhnath temple in UP, joins prayers, feeds cows
Nov 26, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.