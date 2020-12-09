‘Really impressed to see how far you’ve come’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress

Envoys from various countries visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E companies to review the development of Covid-19 vaccine, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

The foreign envoys, who travelled to Hyderabad on Wednesday to visit two biotech companies working on Covid-19 vaccines, said they are impressed by the progress made by Indian drug companies. The group of 60 envoys visited the facilities of two companies - Bharat Biotech and Biological E.

“I was really impressed to see how far you have come, how dedicated you’re to combat Covid, how focused you’re on helping humanity. It is not just commercial or nation first interest. You’re really connecting with the world and helping all of us,” said F Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, according to news agency ANI.

Australian Ambassador Barry O’Farrell said that India has the manufacturing capacity to produce sufficient quantities to satisfy the demands of citizens in every country.

“There are many vaccines being produced in countries around the world but there’s only one country that has the manufacturing capacity to produce sufficient quantities to satisfy the demands of citizens in every country and that’s India,” ANI quoted O’Farrell as saying.

He also tweeted, “#Hyderabad - the vaccine hub of Flag of India - produces a third of all vaccines manufactured globally. Witnessed first-hand the impressive research and manufacturing facilities at Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Limited and the progress India is making in its COVID vaccine efforts. Thanks to MEA India.”

While visiting Bharat Biotech, the ambassadors were briefed by the company’s joint managing director Suchitra Ella on the development of Covaxin.

Suchitra said Covaxin had garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction. “It is an honour to have with us all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries. It makes us proud to note that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against this deadly pandemic,” she said.

The delegation was led by MEA, and comprised of high commissioners and government representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania.

Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Dr Krishna Yella also briefed the delegation about the company’s vaccine development programme, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Yella, who is spearheading the Covaxin’s research, development, clinical trials and production teams, explained the company’s research process, manufacturing capabilities and expertise, He gave virtual and physical tours of the facilities.

India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and has been contributing significantly to global efforts against Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. He had visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on November 28 to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday applied for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed Covaxin. It is the second Indian company to apply for emergency use authorisation after SII applied for such use for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.