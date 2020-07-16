Sections
Home / India News / Rebel Congress moves Rajasthan HC against Speaker Joshi’s notice

Rebel Congress moves Rajasthan HC against Speaker Joshi’s notice

Justice Satish Sharma would hear the petition filed by one of the rebel Congress members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLA) PR Meena, said a lawyer.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 15:08 IST

By Rakesh Goswami, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The notices stated disqualification of the 19 MLAs from the Rajasthan assembly under the 10th schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection. (HT Photo)

A day before 19 Congress rebel lawmakers of Rajasthan assembly, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, are to submit their replies to notices issued by the state assembly Speaker CP Joshi on the petition by chief whip Mahesh Joshi seeking their disqualification, a legislator has moved Rajasthan high court (HC) against the notices.

Justice Satish Sharma would hear the petition filed by one of the rebel Congress members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLA) PR Meena, said a lawyer.

Also read: Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot becomes Harish Salve vs Abhishek Singhvi in court

Rajasthan advocate-general MS Singhvi is slated to file a caveat on behalf of Speaker Joshi in the court before the hearing to be held at 3 pm on Thursday.

State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, Speaker Joshi is empowered to question the rebel lawmakers.



“Everyone needs to follow the party’s whip,” he told media persons.

Earlier, Speaker Joshi had issued notices to 19 rebel MLAs, including Pilot and the petitioner Meena.

The notices stated disqualification of the 19 MLAs from the Rajasthan assembly under the 10th schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection.

Also read: Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge

The notices cited an alleged conspiracy to destabilise the democratically elected Ashok Gehlot government, as the rebel lawmakers skipped the Congress legislative party (CLP) meetings on July 13 and 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Dirty politics, sad spectacle’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha reacts to Rajasthan political crisis
Jul 16, 2020 15:12 IST
Tripura: Another patient dies of Covid-19, second case in July
Jul 16, 2020 15:06 IST
Amber Heard’s former assistant testifies in support of Johnny Depp
Jul 16, 2020 15:01 IST
Call me ‘Sir’ and not ‘My Lord’, Calcutta HC Chief Justice to judiciary officers
Jul 16, 2020 15:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.