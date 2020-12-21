Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Recently launched communication satellite CMS-01 placed in final orbit

Recently launched communication satellite CMS-01 placed in final orbit

This was the second launch of the space agency this year when most of the planned launches were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:52 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-50 ahead of launch of CMS-01 communication satellite on Thursday. (PTI)

The communication satellite CMS-01 launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) last Thursday has been placed in its final circular orbit of about 36,000 kilometres after a few orbit raising manoeuvres.

CMS-01 is India’s 42nd communication satellite that will replace the functions of GSAT-12 launched in 2011. It will remain in orbit for over seven years providing connectivity for e-learning, tele-health, and disaster management services.

The satellite was placed in an elliptical Geostationary Transfer Orbit by India’s workhorse PSLV-C50 on December 20 after 20 minutes 11 seconds of a launch from India’s only spaceport at Sriharikota. This was the second launch of the space agency this year when most of the planned launches were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19

Four days after the launch, the onboard liquid apogee motor was fired a few times to increase the orbit to the final geosynchronous one. A geosynchronous orbit matches the Earth’s rotation and is used by satellites for weather monitoring, communications, and surveillance.

“After the injection of CMS-01 communication satellite into an elliptical sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit on December 17, 2020, all orbit raising manoeuvers have been completed successfully. The satellite reflector has been deployed. All the intended launch and early phase operations are completed successfully,” said ISRO in a statement.

After in-orbit testing, the satellite will be handed over to the users of communication services in the first week of January 2021.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Govt open to more tweaks if farm talks resume: Official
by Zia Haq
Delhiwale: Mansion of a dozen labourers
by Mayank Austen Soofi
HC permits Future deal, but no bar on Amazon to oppose
by Anirudh Laskar and Deborshi Chaki
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.