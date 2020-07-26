Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Record 36,145 cured Covid-19 patients in a day pushes India’s recovery rate to 64%

Record 36,145 cured Covid-19 patients in a day pushes India’s recovery rate to 64%

More patients are recovering and their total number exceeds active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

A record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day, the health minstry said on Sunday, July 26, 2020. (HT Photo )

As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.31 per cent, the ministry said.

The total recoveries has surged to 8,85,576 so far, as India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday.

More patients are recovering and their total number exceeds active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694. “Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases,” the ministry said.



Besides, for the first time a record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day. Also, the number of tests for detection of the Covid-19 has crossed the 16 million mark in the country.

“With 4,42,263 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,805 and cumulative testing to 1,62,91,331,” the ministry said.

“For the first time, the government labs have set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. The private labs have also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day,” it said in the statement.

The Union government has advised all state and union territory governments to keep up with and effectively implement the strategy of “test, track and treat”.

The aggressive testing, along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts, has enabled early identification and prompt triaging of Covid-19 patients leading to lower fatalities.

“As a result, the case fatality rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.31 per cent. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world,” the ministry said.

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Washington takes on Beijing
Jul 26, 2020 17:38 IST
The anti-defection law has failed. It is time to scrap it
Jul 26, 2020 17:37 IST
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
Jul 26, 2020 17:37 IST
129 animal casualties reported at Kaziranga National Park, Tiger Reserve in Assam floods
Jul 26, 2020 17:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.