Record 900k tests done on Wednesday

New Delhi: Only 0.28% of Covid-19 patients are on ventilator, 1.92%, undergoing treatment in intensive care units (ICUs) and 2.62%, on oxygen therapy, the latest data from the...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:22 IST

By Rhythma Kaul,

New Delhi: Only 0.28% of Covid-19 patients are on ventilator, 1.92%, undergoing treatment in intensive care units (ICUs) and 2.62%, on oxygen therapy, the latest data from the health ministry shows -- indicating that most of the infections are either asymptomatic or mild, and that , in keeping with the trend evident around the world, doctors here are being able to cure most cases that require hospitalisation.

The active cases as on Wednesday were 686,395, according to the ministry.

India on Wednesday tested a record 9 lakh-plus samples for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with the total number of people who have been tested crossing 30.25 million.

Pune’s National Institute of Virology, under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), conducted the first Covid-19 test on January 23, while the first case of the viral outbreak in the country was detected on January 30.



“India scales a new peak in daily testing. More than 9 lakh (9,18,470) Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has come down to below 8% (in the past 2 weeks). The daily testing capacity is likely to reach 10 lakhs (1 million) soon . The tests per million has also seen a sharp rise,” the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) said in a statement.

“Expanded diagnostic lab network across the country and effective measures to facilitate easy testing have given a substantial boost to the present numbers. As a result of these focused actions, the tests per million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 23668. The TPM continues to maintain the constant upward trend,” the ministry added.

India has approved 1494 labs for Covid-19 testing (977 government and 517 private labs).

While the country’s testing capacity is recording a constant rise, it is the positivity rate of about 8% that experts believe is a cause for concern.

Because of increased testing, the positivity rate of Covid-19 recorded a jump from about 4% in April to about 9% in August.

However, since August 1 the positivity rate has hovered between 8.81 and 8.93%.

“The positivity rate, which has by and large been constant since August 1, signifies that Covid-19 cases are still being reported, and the transmission cycle has not yet been broken. The virus is still very much in circulation. The positivity rate of 5% or below for a prolonged period of time is what should be aimed at in a bid to rein in the spread of the contagion,” said Dr. Lalit Kant, former head, epidemiology and communicable diseases division, ICMR.

