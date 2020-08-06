Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Record 978 new cases in a day push Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally to over 15,000

Record 978 new cases in a day push Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally to over 15,000

Ranchi recorded second-highest number of cases after discovering 141 new patients, including 22 staff of chief minister’s residence.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:06 IST

By Bedanti Saran | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren being tested for the second time for Covid-19 after finding positive staff members working at his residence, in Ranchi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported highest ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases after 978 new patients, including 22 staff of chief minister Hemant Soren’s residence, contracted the disease.

The state also reported seven deaths, including three in Ranchi, and one each in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Giridih and Khunti districts.

With discovery of these cases, the state’s total count reached 15,048. This included 9,086 active cases, 5,826 recovered cases and 136 deaths.

According to state health department’s bulletin released on Wednesday night, Godda district reported 339 cases, the highest ever single-day spike in any district.



Ranchi recorded second-highest number of cases after discovering 141 new patients, including 22 staff of chief minister’s residence.

“Of the over 50 samples taken from people associated with CM house, 22 were found infected with coronavirus on Wednesday,” said Ranchi civil surgeon Dr VB Prasad.

On Tuesday, chief minister Soren along with his family members and several staff of his office and residence had undergone Covid-19 test - second time in less than a month. While test reports of Soren and his family members came on the same day in evening and turned to be negative, other reports came on Wednesday.

Earlier on August 2, 17 people working at the chief minister’s residence, including some cooks and security guards, were found infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Samples of these people were collected after two staff members, including the driver of chief minister’s wife Kalpana Soren, were found infected with this respiratory disease on July 30.

Early in July, Soren had placed himself in home quarantine after coming in contact with a minister and his party’s legislator who were found infected with the virus.

The entire chief minister’s office (CMO) had been temporarily shut down and officials were sent to home quarantine.

Samples of the chief minister and several other officials were also collected for testing but reports turned negative.

With addition of 141 new cases on Wednesday, Ranchi has so far reported 2,724 cases including 1,813 active cases, 883 recoveries and 28 deaths.

Besides, East Singhbhum and Bokaro districts reported 72 and 71 cases respectively.

According to the bulletin on August 5, the pandemic’s seven days growth rate stood at 5.97% and disease’s doubling period was 11.95 days. The recovery rate was 38.71% and mortality rate was 0.90%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch
Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST
‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in high-security Sri Lankan prison escapes
Aug 06, 2020 13:25 IST
Scheme to give free sanitary napkins to 22.50 lakh BPL women, girls launched
Aug 06, 2020 13:24 IST
Babil treats Irrfan fans to an intimate peak into his library. See pics
Aug 06, 2020 13:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.