Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million

Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million

Even as confirmed cases climbed to 4,113,811, the recovery rate at 77.32% comes as a sign of relief as 3,180,865 people have recovered from the infection.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls gets ready for a swab sample collection at a coronavirus testing centre in Baljeet Nagar, New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

India reported a record rise of more than 90,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), also the highest single day-spike in the world, pushing the country’s tally past 4.11 million, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

India’s infection tally is now marginally behind Brazil’s at 4,123,000, according to Johns Hopkins University’s dashboard.

As many as 70,626 people have died of the coronavirus disease so far with 1,065 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here



Even as confirmed cases climbed to 4,113,811, the recovery rate at 77.32% comes as a sign of relief as 3,180,865 people have recovered from the infection. According to the health ministry data, 73,642 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.



“There has been a steep exponential rise in #COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to 30 lakh in Sept. The daily number of Recovered Patients has crossed 70,000. More than 3/4 of the total cases have recovered,” the health ministry said in a tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 11:11 IST
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Sep 06, 2020 10:31 IST

latest news

UP jumps to 2nd position in ease of doing business rankings
Sep 06, 2020 11:17 IST
Two years after Section 377: Judgement that said it with poetry and words from literature
Sep 06, 2020 11:15 IST
There’s more to the humble potato…
Sep 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Transgender person shot dead in Delhi
Sep 06, 2020 11:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.