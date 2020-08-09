Record spike of 506 Covid-19 cases in Goa, 3 deaths

Goa’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,712, new cases 506, deaths 75, discharged 5,995, active cases 2,642, samples tested till date 1,49,304. (File photo for representation)

Goa witnessed its highest single- day spike in Covid-19 cases with 506 people being detected with the infection on Sunday, taking the state’s count to 8,712, while three deaths increased the toll to 75, an official said.

A total of 193 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of such cases to 5,995, he said.

“Of the 3,474 samples tested on Sunday, 1,788 are negative while reports of 1,180 are awaited. During the day, a 50-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man died,” the official informed.

Goa’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,712, new cases 506, deaths 75, discharged 5,995, active cases 2,642, samples tested till date 1,49,304.