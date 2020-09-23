Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark in India, 83,347 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours

Recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark in India, 83,347 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours

The number of recoveries reached 45,87,613 while deaths cross 90,000 mark to reach 90,020.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Covid-19 patients perform yoga asanas at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, in New Delhi. (PTI)

India recorded 83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 56,46,010. The number of recoveries reached 45,87,613 while deaths cross 90,000 mark to reach 90,020.

India is now testing more than 12 lakh people for Covid-19 daily, the latest data released by the Union health ministry has revealed. More than 6.5 crore tests have so far been completed in the country. “The improvement in the testing rate is leading to early identification of positive cases which, in turn, will reduce the positivity rate in future,” the ministry said.

India’s share in global Covid-19 recoveries is 19.5%, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday as the country recorded over 100,000 (101,468) recoveries from the disease, for the first time, on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers of seven states that are majorly contributing to the Covid-19 caseload of the country, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,390 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the total to 1,242,770. The state surpassed 60 lakh Covid tests with its highest number of samples tested in a 24-hour period with 105,026 tests. Active number of cases in the state stood at 272,410.

Delhi, on the other hand, has recorded 3,816 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 2.53 lakh, while the death count climbed to 5,051.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Sep 23, 2020 10:18 IST
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Sep 23, 2020 09:16 IST
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Sep 23, 2020 10:19 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 23, 2020 09:27 IST

latest news

Deepika Padukone pens note in praise of Ayushmann Khurrana
Sep 23, 2020 10:23 IST
Water logging in Mumbai: BMC urges residents to stay home
Sep 23, 2020 10:22 IST
Delhi: How you can get HSRPs and fuel stickers for your vehicle
Sep 23, 2020 10:17 IST
CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download
Sep 23, 2020 10:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.