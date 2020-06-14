Recoveries cross 50k in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The number of recovered Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra crossed 50,000 on Sunday as the state health minister said the infection peak had begun and local authorities pushed for a limited resumption of local train services in Mumbai.

Officials said 1,632 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 50,978.

The case tally stood at 107,958 with 3,390 infections recorded on Sunday. This was the fifth consecutive day when more than 3000 cases were reported.

The state reported 120 deaths, taking toll to 3950.

But state health minister Rajesh Tope held out hope. He said that the Covid-19 peak has started in the state and that cases would continue to rise for the next 15 days.

“The decline is likely to start from June end. I’m saying this going by what is happening in other countries. The situation in the state will stabilise and we will be able to settle down things,” he added.

Health officials say that the situation was improving as the growth rate of new cases was decreasing and the doubling rate of new cases was increasing.

“We can say that the rate of growth of new cases has considerably slowed down and our case doubling rate is now better than the national average. Daily new cases in Mumbai is almost constant in the last last seven days,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, health department.

The doubling rate, the number of days it takes for cases on a given date to double, in Maharashtra currently is 21.3 days of the state whereas the national average is 17.1 days.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Central and Western railway officials along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) discussed plans to resume local train services for essential workers. The proposal was sent to the Union railway ministry for approval.

An official said no more than 700 passengers may be allowed inside one local train. A 12-compartment train has a capacity of 1200 passengers but routinely, 5,000 commuters cram into the space during peak hours.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM Hospital in Mumbai, also stressed that fewer critical patients were admitted in the last few days. “My personal experience is that we have seen gradual decrease in the number of admissions of critical patients in the last five days. I can see two reasons for this, one we have developed more centres for critically ill patients and second, the disease is probably getting stabilised. We have succeeded in reducing the criticalness of the disease due to aggressive contract tracing. We are getting more patients with mild symptoms.”

