Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent

The country’s death toll touched 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. Friday was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India’s Covid-19 count increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over 50 per cent of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, the Union health ministry said. (HT PHOTO.)

India’s coronavirus patients who have recovered from the infectious disease have exceeded the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country by 96,173, data from the Union government indicated on Friday. With this, the country’s recovery rate has climbed to an encouraging 58.24 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 13,940 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals taking the total recoveries to 2,85,636.

India’s Covid-19 count increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over 50 per cent of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, the Union health ministry said.

The country’s death toll touched 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. Friday was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.



The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has inducted 11 new labs in the last 24 hours. India now has 1,016 diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19. During the past 24 hours, 2,15,446 tests have been conducted in the country. The total number of samples tested, till date, is 77,76,228, according to government data.

The Centre on Friday said that the North-eastern states have a lower number of Covid-19 positive cases as compared to the rest of the country. According to government data, there are 3,731 active cases in the northeast, while 5,715 patients have recovered so far.

In addition, the mortality rate continues to be low in the northeast, with no deaths reported so far from the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

“The North-eastern states have a lower number of Covid-19 cases compared to the rest of the country- active cases are 3,731, recoveries are 5,715. The death rate continues to be low, with no deaths in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim,” the government data informed.

Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are the 10 districts and cities that have so far reported a larger number of coronavirus cases between June 19 and June 25, contributing to 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, a health ministry official said.

In India, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, accounting for almost one-third of the country’s total count with the state tally nearing the 2 lakh mark. National capital Delhi is in second spot with over 70,000 Covid-19 cases.

