Recovery rate past 73% as 2 million beat Covid-19 infection: Centre

Recovery rate past 73% as 2 million beat Covid-19 infection: Centre

Around 60,000 Covid-19 patients are recovering daily from their viral infection, while around 55,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported a day.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 02:44 IST

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker directs migrant workers arriving from other states during rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 at Anand Vihar bus terminal in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo )

India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries have crossed the two-million mark, as the number of recovering patients has outnumbered new viral infections, the Union ministry of health & family welfare (MoH&FW) data showed.

At present, the number of active Covid-19 cases are less than 25% of the total number of the viral infections reported since January 30. “When we talk about the viral caseload of a particular country, it is always the active cases that are counted. It is never the total number of positive cases,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, MoH&FW.

Around 60,000 Covid-19 patients are recovering daily from their viral infection, while around 55,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported a day.

A continuous uptick in average daily recoveries has led to India’s recovery rate at 73.18% and a low case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.92%. Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality has shown that the country’s graded strategy has worked, according to the ministry.



“The number of hospitalisation cases has reduced. A small percentage of Covid-19 patients need to be admitted to hospitals. Most of them recover from their viral infection under home isolation. Few Covid-19 patients are in need of a ventillator support. A majority of those who get admitted make a smooth recovery. However, the problem is by and large with high-risk cases,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, senior consultant, department of internal medicine, Max Healthcare.

