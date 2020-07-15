Sections
Red alert rain warning for next 18 hours for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri: IMD

Mumbai has received around 150 millimetres (mm) of rainfall in two spells on Wednesday morning between 2 and 5 am and the previous evening.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:13 IST

By Jayashree Nandi & Badri Chatterjee, Hindustan Times New Delhi/Mumba

Mumbai, and adjoining Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are most prone to receive extreme rains for the next 18 hours. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Mumbai and north Konkan region in Maharashtra are receiving unusually heavy spells of rain since Tuesday evening, which is likely to inundate low-lying areas and can even disrupt civic amenities such as water and electricity, India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities said on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, the following areas recorded rainfall between 8:30 am and 12.30 pm: Bandra (95 mm), Santacruz (63 mm), Ram Mandir (63 mm) Mahalaxmi (53 mm), and Colaba (16 mm).

It is likely to receive up to 250 mm on Wednesday amid fears of flooding and waterlogging of low-lying areas.



IMD has issued a red category alert – take action, urging the public to protect themselves from imminent rough weather conditions owing to the monsoon fury – for Mumbai and Konkan region for Wednesday along the Western Ghats.

“Under the influence of a low-level cyclonic circulation over north Konkan in the lower tropospheric levels and an east-west shear zone…Konkan area is experiencing active monsoon conditions with occurrences of heavy to very heavy rain at few places over Mumbai during the past 24 hours,” IMD said in its special bulletin at 12:30 pm.

Mumbai, and adjoining Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are most prone to receive extreme rains for the next 18 hours.

“Along with the low-level circulation over the region, there is a strong wind convergence. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are interacting with the orography of the Western Ghats. We can expect very heavy rains on Wednesday and also Thursday,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC).

Kerala, however, is untouched by the monsoon fury, as it has recorded a 24% rain deficiency between June 1 and Tuesday (July 14).

