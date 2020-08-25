Sections
Home / India News / Red corner notice issued against Nirav Modi’s wife

Red corner notice issued against Nirav Modi’s wife

The notice has been issued in connection with money laundering case registered against Ami Modi in India. A red corner notice acts as international arrest warrant.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nirav Modi was arrested in London by the Scotland Yard authorities in March 2019. He was declared an “economic fugitive offender” under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act in December last year. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The Interpol has issued a red corner notice against the wife of Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, people familiar with the development said.

The notice has been issued in connection with money laundering case registered against Ami Modi in India. A red corner notice acts as international arrest warrant.

Ami had left India with Nirav Modi and other family members in first week of January, 2018, just before agencies started investigations in the PNB scam. It is alleged that she had gone to the US.

Ami was director in few companies which were allegedly used by Nirav Modi for laundering money.



The ED had named Ami as an accused in the PNB money-laundering case for the first time in March last year.

Nirav Modi was arrested in London by the Scotland Yard authorities in March 2019. He was declared an “economic fugitive offender” under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act in December last year.

On June 8, a special court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) ordered confiscation of movable and immovable properties belonging to Modi. The order was passed in accordance with section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing money laundering charges in the fraud case.

The fugitive businessman is fighting extradition to India. Earlier this month, a UK court remanded Modi to further remanded in custody until August 27.

The 49-year-old has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ganpati will keep you safe indoors
Aug 26, 2020 02:54 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 26, 2020 02:53 IST
Menstrual hygiene: PM’s speech to help debunk myths
Aug 26, 2020 02:29 IST
Son-in-law held for Navi Mumbai woman’s murder
Aug 26, 2020 02:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.