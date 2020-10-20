Sections
Home / India News / ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign from October 21: Marshals, traffic police to spread awareness

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign from October 21: Marshals, traffic police to spread awareness

A Delhi government release quoted environment minister Gopal Rai as saying that the police have identified 100 key traffic signals and the government will deploy a total of 2,500 environment marshals to carry out this campaign.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gopal Rai said that this campaign calls for a collaborative effort for the betterment of the citizens of Delhi. (HT Photo)

At over 100 traffic signals across Delhi, environment marshals and traffic police officials will urge drivers to turn off their ignition as they wait for the light to turn green under the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign, starting from Wednesday.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had on Monday announced that the government’s campaign will be kick-started from October 21 to educate drivers about the benefits of turning off their engines while waiting at signals.

Rai had said that it will be an awareness campaign and no enforcement will take place, adding that the marshals will give red roses to the violators at the traffic signal to create awareness.

A government release quoted Rai as saying that the Delhi police has identified 100 key traffic signals and the government will deploy a total of 2,500 environment marshals to carry out this campaign. The minister also informed that local SDM and traffic police ACP will monitor this campaign and if required, transport department’s deputy commissioner (enforcement) will oversee the campaign.



The campaign was first announced by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last week. Last Friday, Rai chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by officials of the environment department, Delhi traffic police and the transport department to chalk out a detailed plan for its implementation.

Rai also said that the Delhi government will write to all MPs, MLAs, councillors, resident welfare associations (RWAs), industrial and other social agencies to take part in this campaign.

“Very recently, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal launched a multifold campaign against pollution in the city, titled “Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh”. The first phase under this umbrella campaign was targeted at reducing dust pollution. The Delhi government has taken stringent measures against those who were found violating rules,” Rai said.

The minister said that this campaign calls for a collaborative effort for the betterment of the citizens of Delhi.

