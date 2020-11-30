Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Red, orange alerts for 5 Kerala districts; warning of very heavy rains in parts of south India

Red, orange alerts for 5 Kerala districts; warning of very heavy rains in parts of south India

The alerts came after IMD projected intensification of depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that can lead to a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IMD has also issued warnings for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala that are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during December 2 and 3 and isolated heavy rainfall on December 1 and 4. (Reuters)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red and orange rain alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts of Kerala for December 2 and 3.

IMD has also issued warnings for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala that are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during December 2 and 3 and isolated heavy rainfall on December 1 and 4. The department in a tweet added that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh too during December 2 and 3 and over Lakshadweep during December 3 and 4.

 

The alerts came after IMD projected intensification of depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that can lead to a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. The weather department said, “It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours.”

Also Read | Another storm could hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Nivar: IMD

Due to the harsh weather conditions, fishermen have been advised to not enter the southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 to December 1, southwest Bay of Bengal and east Sri Lanka coast from December 1 to 3. “Total suspension of fishing operations during 30th November to 4th December over the areas. Fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to the coast by today,” IMD added.

If the depression deepens into a cyclone then it would be a second storm hitting the southern states of India in less than a week. The ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ of Cyclone Nivar had hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 26. While no large-scale damage to life or property was claimed, Nivar caused heavy rains and had flooded Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Nov 30, 2020 17:46 IST
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Nov 30, 2020 15:54 IST
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
Nov 30, 2020 17:27 IST
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
Nov 30, 2020 16:24 IST

latest news

Russia under renewed pressure to explain Navalny poisoning
Nov 30, 2020 18:08 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Haan, maine paison ke liye bhi filmein kari hain
Nov 30, 2020 18:09 IST
Red, orange alerts for 5 Kerala districts; warning of very heavy rains in parts of south India
Nov 30, 2020 18:08 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.