Red, orange alerts for 5 Kerala districts; warning of very heavy rains in parts of south India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red and orange rain alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts of Kerala for December 2 and 3.

IMD has also issued warnings for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala that are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during December 2 and 3 and isolated heavy rainfall on December 1 and 4. The department in a tweet added that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh too during December 2 and 3 and over Lakshadweep during December 3 and 4.

The alerts came after IMD projected intensification of depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that can lead to a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. The weather department said, “It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours.”

Due to the harsh weather conditions, fishermen have been advised to not enter the southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 to December 1, southwest Bay of Bengal and east Sri Lanka coast from December 1 to 3. “Total suspension of fishing operations during 30th November to 4th December over the areas. Fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to the coast by today,” IMD added.

If the depression deepens into a cyclone then it would be a second storm hitting the southern states of India in less than a week. The ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ of Cyclone Nivar had hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 26. While no large-scale damage to life or property was claimed, Nivar caused heavy rains and had flooded Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.