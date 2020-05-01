Red Zone classification with the list of activities permitted and prohibited during Lockdown 3.0

The centre on Friday, divided the country into three zones-- Red, Orange and Green—depending upon the exposure to coronavirus and other related factors to distinctly identify the level of threat posed by the disease in each district and the degree of containment effort required. The grading also allows for the resumption of economic activities in the third phase of lockdown beginning May 4.

While some businesses and activities that require mass gatherings like cinema halls, shopping malls, sports, religious, social and political gatherings, clubbing, schools, colleges, training institutes and interstate travel by air, road or rail have not been permitted in any of the zones, several other activities have been allowed in the three zones.

Red zones are defined considering a host of parameters including the number of positive cases in the district, the recovery rate, the doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts and the density of disease clusters etc. According to the government’s classification, there are 130 districts out of a total of 733 that have been put in the Red Zone.

The classification of districts into Red, Green and Orange Zones will be shared by the ministry of health with the states and Union Territories (UTs) on a weekly basis. While States and UTs can include additional districts as Red and Orange Zones, they may not lower the classification of a district included by the Central health ministry in the list of Red or Orange Zones.

Here is the list of activities that are permitted in the Red Zones between May 4 and May 17.

1. Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate with social distancing norms and other safety precautions, however, these will not be permitted within the Containment Zones inside the Red Zones.

2. Industrial establishments in urban areas meaning Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control will be allowed to function.

3. Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, manufacturing units of packaging material are allowed to function.

4. Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and are not required to be brought in from outside) and the construction of renewable energy projects are allowed.

5. Only essential goods shops in urban areas in malls, markets and market complexes can remain open, however, all standalone shops including those in the neighbourhood and residential complexes that trade in both essential and non-essential goods can remain open in urban areas.

6. E-Commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods in the Red Zones.

7. Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength, with the remaining persons working from home.

8. All Government offices will function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above in full attendance and the remaining staff attending up to 33%.

9. Essential government departments including Defense and Security services, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster management and related services, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Customs, Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuvak Kendra (NYK) and Municipal services shall function without any restrictions.

10. Delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose.

11. All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted

12. All shops including for essential and non-essential goods can remain open in rural areas except those located in the shopping malls.

13. All agriculture activities including sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing of goods in the agricultural supply chain are permitted.

14. Animal husbandry activities are fully permitted, including inland and marine fisheries. All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

15. All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

16. A large part of the financial sector including banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies are allowed to function.

17. Public utilities including power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications, internet, courier and postal services will be allowed.

18. Most of the commercial and private establishments including print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc are allowed.

19. All goods traffic is to be permitted. No State/ UT shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate pass of any sort is needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

20. No separate/ fresh permissions will be required for continuing activities already permitted up to May 3, 2020.

21. Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

List of activities not permitted in Red, Orange or Green Zones

1. Air travel- All forms of air travel including International, Interstate and Intrastate will remain suspended unless cleared by the home ministry.

2. Rail services- Interstate travel on the rail network will not be allowed unless in special cases approved by the home ministry.

3. Metro services- In all cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow will remain suspended.

4. Inter-State movement by road- This includes all public and private interstate road transport services excluding those with special permission from the home ministry.

5. Schools, colleges and other educational and training/ coaching institutions- This covers almost all educational institutions that have been ordered to remain shut till May 17.

6. Hospitality services—This will include hotels and restaurants across the country.

7. Public places of mass gathering-- Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc.

8. Clubs, Banquets, Carnivals, Fairs – All venues for social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings.

9. Religious places- Mosques, Temples, Gurudwaras, Churches, Synagogues etc

10. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am and local authorities will issue orders in this respect.

11. In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

12. Plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws; running of taxis and cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Intra-district and inter-district plying of buses not allowed.

13. Barbershops, spas and saloons are not permitted.

