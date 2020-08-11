Sections
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice

Regular railway services were first suspended from March 22.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian railways is running limited special trains between select destinations. (HT Photo)

Regular railway services including the suburban services will continue to remain suspended till further notice, announced the railways ministry on Tuesday, citing restrictions imposed by the government on the mass transport system in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. As per the government’s last order, suspension of services had been extended up to August 12.

The ministry also notified that the 230 special trains, which are running at present between select destinations, will continue to operate along with local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on a limited basis to ferry personnel employed with the essential services only on the requisition of state government.

The ministry added that the occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis and additional special trains may be run based on the requirement.

“However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown, will remain suspended for the time being,” the official release stated.



Regular rail services were suspended well before a nationwide lockdown was imposed by the centre beginning March 25 earlier this year. Later the ministry started operating special trains to ferry migrant workers home under the Shramik Special scheme. It was followed up by limited premium train services between select destinations in the country.

The last central government notification for Unlock 3- a term coined to indicate phased reopening of the economy after two months of hard lockdown—does not allow resumption of activities that lends to mass gatherings, like railway services, metro services, cinemas, religious, social and political congregations, entertainment parks. Several other activities including tourism remain heavily curtailed.

