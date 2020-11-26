Regulations, tighter corporate governance will lead to better performance as we close the year: SBI’s Dinesh Kumar Khara at HTLS 2020

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC TV-18, during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) in New Delhi.

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Thursday said that he expected a significantly lower contraction between 8 and 9 per cent as against the earlier forecast of 9 and a half per cent for the economy as the country moves towards the end of 2020.

Indicating that the systematic unlocking of activities across India in a post-Covid-19 scenario had led to a revival of private investment, the veteran banker linked the slightly better performance of companies in the second quarter (Q2) to the Centre’s move to ‘Unlock’ after the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19.

“Regulations and tighter corporate governance will take care of corporates in the banking sector. Post-Unlock economic activity revival has given hope to many across sectors. I expect if the current trend of revival continues the year-end performance of corporates will look significantly better,” the SBI veteran said.

“In the post-Covid-19 world, a lot of things have changed. How companies perform does not always depend on their ownership structures. Much of ownership issues and their solutions depend on corporate governance. Ownership structure does not matter if corporate governance is tight and contemporary,” Khara said.

Dinesh Kumar Khara’s rise to the top office of India’s largest bank is an inspiring journey of a probationary officer, who joined the banking profession in 1984. Before being appointed as chairman of SBI for a period of three years in October, earlier this year, he was already serving as managing director of the bank.

One of his most recent accomplishments was the successful merger of SBI with its five associates and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank that put the country’s largest bank at par with top 50 banks globally.

The SBI chairman was speaking at the third day of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, in conversation with Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC TV18.