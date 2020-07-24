Sections
Home / India News / Rehana says kids painted her body for sex education, court rejects argument, bail plea

Rehana says kids painted her body for sex education, court rejects argument, bail plea

Rehana’s plea claimed that the act was meant to make children see women’s body parts as distinct from sexual objects.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:12 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Fathima has indicated that she will move the Supreme Court to challenge Kerala High Court’s order on her bail plea. (PTI Photo/File)

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the bail petition of activist Rehana Fathima who is facing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and other charges for posting a video of her minor children painting on her partially-naked body.

The court rejected her contention that she allowed her children to paint her to impart sex education. The court observed that while she was free to do this privately in her house to educate children, the intention behind her publicizing the video of the act cannot be good and it attracted charges related to obscene representation of children.

Her video with her two children--a 14-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl-- had triggered much outrage after it was circulated last month, prompting police to book her under Pocso, Juvenile Justice Act and other sections. A lower court turned down her bail plea following which she moved the high court.

Also Read: Neuberg Diagnostics gets ICMR approval for COVID testing in Kerala



Her plea states her acts were intended to enable her children to view body and body parts “as a different medium altogether rather than seeing it as a sexual look alone.” She also stated that if children grew up seeing natural bodies, “their minds will be liberated of hyper-sexualization of women.”



“In a sexually frustrated society, women simply do not feel safe in clothes. It is high time to open up and tell children what the female body is all about and what sex and sexuality really mean,” she said in her plea. The court had earlier watched the video and rejected her contention and asked her to stand trial.

“If the painting on the body of the petitioner happened inside four walls of her house, there cannot be any offence. After watching the picture, the court appreciates the talents of children. But not in the way the petitioner encouraged them by uploading the video. We cannot accept her view it was part of sex education,” the single bench headed by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed. After the HC decision, Fathima said she will move the Supreme Court soon.

Initially, Fathima had posted the video clip on Facebook but later she uploaded it on YouTube. She rationalized her act by saying her kids did the painting while she was resting and called it a beautiful artwork. “Just as beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, so is porn in the eyes of the beholder,” she wrote in the post. There was a big outcry after her post surfaced.

Fathima was dismissed as a junior technician with the BSNL in Ernakulam in May this year after many cases came up against her. Last year she was arrested on a complaint filed by a right wing activist claiming she hurt the religious feelings of the Hindu community by posting an objectionable picture on social media. She was in jail for two months.

After her unsuccessful attempt to trek to Sabarimala temple in 2018 along with a Hyderabad-based digital journalist Kavitha Jakkala, she was excommunicated by the Muslim Jamaath Council. Her house was later vandalised by protestors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dogs can sniff out coronavirus infections, study finds
Jul 24, 2020 18:38 IST
Adorable doggo helps hooman tie his shoelaces… or so he thinks. Watch
Jul 24, 2020 18:35 IST
Calcutta University B.Com third semester results declared at wbresults.nic.in
Jul 24, 2020 18:24 IST
Happy outlook can do wonders for your physical well-being
Jul 24, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.