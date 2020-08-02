Sections
Home / India News / Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich

Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich

The release of water has affected over 1.50 lakh people and damaged 171 houses, he said, adding National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in the area to rescue people.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 15:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bahraich

Over 60 villages in the Bahraich district here have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday. (File photo for representation)

Over 60 villages in the Bahraich district here have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday.

The release of water has affected over 1.50 lakh people and damaged 171 houses, he said, adding National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in the area to rescue people.

“Following the release of lakhs of cusec of water by Nepal, at least 61 villages in the district have been inundated. The administration is providing relief to the affected people,” Additional District Magistrate Jai Chandra Pandey said.

He added that 61 villages located in Kaisarganj, Mahsi and Mihipurva tehsils with a population of over 1.50 lakh have been affected.



“The condition is very bad in seven villages. As many as 131 kutcha houses have been damaged. Twenty-three flood posts have been made. Apart from this, one motorboat, 179 boats, one platoon of flood PAC and NDRF have also been pressed into service,” Pandey said.

He also said 48 medical teams along with veterinary teams have also been deployed for relief work.

Medical facilities, vaccination of animals, tarpaulin sheets and food packets are being distributed, he added.

“About 3.15 lakh cusec water was released into rivers from Sharda, Girijapuri and Saryu barrages. The levels of rivers at these places were below the danger mark, but Ghagara was flowing 108 centimetres above the danger mark at Elgin bridge. Along with the barrages, the embankments are also being constantly monitored,” said Executive Engineer (Flood) Shobit Kushwaha.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Siddharth says Sushant was heartbroken in January, said ‘I have no one’
Aug 02, 2020 16:23 IST
Bengal takes Rs 1,022 crore loan from Centre to iron out discom liquidity stress
Aug 02, 2020 16:20 IST
Writer Milan Kundera to donate his archive collection to Czech library
Aug 02, 2020 16:19 IST
Venkaiah Naidu associates Ayodhya Ram Temple with Indian culture, secular values
Aug 02, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.