Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Religious guru Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes

Religious guru Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes

Ramrao Maharaj, a prominent saint of the Banjara community, had nearly 120 million followers across the country. The guru also had close relations with top political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying that the saint had worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and human suffering. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Ramrao Maharaj, a top religious leader of the Banjara community, passed away on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness. He was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and was undergoing treatment for the past several days.

Ramrao Maharaj, a prominent saint of the Banjara community, had nearly 120 million followers across the country. The guru also had close relations with top political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying that the saint had worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and human suffering. Modi added that the saint of the Banjara community will be remembered for his service to society.

 



“Shri Ramrao Bapu Maharaj Ji will be remembered for his service to society and rich spiritual knowledge. He worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and human suffering. I had the honour of meeting him a few months ago. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his devotees. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Ramrao Maharaj and said that his entire life was dedicated towards the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden and will be remembered for his noble works.

According to reports, his funeral in accordance with all legal rules will take place on Monday at Pohradevi pilgrimage site which is situated in the Washim district of Maharashtra.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Oct 31, 2020 11:37 IST
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
Oct 31, 2020 11:42 IST
‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM on Pulwama attack
Oct 31, 2020 11:02 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
Oct 31, 2020 10:04 IST

latest news

‘Might seem unfair’: Chopra explains why Rahul deserves to be in Test squad
Oct 31, 2020 12:06 IST
Halloween 2020: The K-pop edition
Oct 31, 2020 12:03 IST
Trump addresses smallest rally, Biden hits him over Covid
Oct 31, 2020 11:54 IST
Mourinho says Spurs fans cannot expect same Bale from seven years ago
Oct 31, 2020 11:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.