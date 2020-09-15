‘Removal of Article 370 has brought socio-economic development in J-K, Ladakh’: MHA

File photo: A woman docks a shikara boat loaded with lotus plants in the Dal Lake while it rains in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

More than a year after article 370 – which gave somewhat special status to Jammu and Kashmir – was abolished, and the state was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the decision has “brought about socio-economic development” in the region, Union home ministry said on Tuesday.

Responding to a query from AIMIM leader Asadudin Owaisi, wherein he asked about the impact of August 5, 2019 decision, Union minister of state (home) G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that the decision has “fully integrated J&K and Ladakh into the mainstream of the nation”.

As a result, all the rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and benefits of all the central Laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country are now available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said.

Also read: Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms

The minister added that, “the change has brought about socio-economic development in both the new UT’s of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Empowerment of people, removal of unjust laws, bringing in equity and fairness to those discriminated since ages who are now getting their due along with comprehensive development are some of the important changes that are ushering both the new UTs towards the path of peace and progress.”

Giving a detailed account of funds infused in the region, the home ministry said that besides the regular flow of funds under various schemes by different central ministries, an amount of Rs 30,757 crore has been allocated in the Financial Year (FY) 2020-21.

“Under the Prime Minister’s development package announced in 2015 for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 80,068 crores continue to be spent for 63 major development projects (54 in J&K and 9 in Ladakh) across sectors such as road, power, health, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, skill development, etc.,” Reddy said.

Also read: In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh

The minister said 15,142 candidates have been imparted job oriented training in sales and customer service, hospitality, among others, while till July 31 this year, 6,763 youth were undergoing training and 6,556 youths have got employment.

“Further, all the flagship schemes of the Centre, including various centrally sponsored schemes and the individual beneficiary centric schemes, are also being proactively implemented in both J&K and Ladakh,” he added.

Replying to another query in Lok Sabha, the home ministry said that there were 111 successful cross-border infiltration incidents in Jammu and Kashmir between August 2019 and July this year. Between March and August this year, 138 terrorists have been killed while 50 security personnel have also laid down their lives, the MHA said.