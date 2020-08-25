Sections
Report getting ready to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bengaluru

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa conducting aerial survey of the flood affected areas in North Karnataka on Tuesday. (PTI File photo )

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said a report was being prepared to secure Centre’s assistance for the flood ravaged parts, as he also expressed confidence that the financial situation of the state would improve in two to three months.

The chief minister, who is on a visit to flood-hit districts and to conduct an aerial survey of the situation there, also said, the government was honestly working towards providing relief and rehabilitation to those affected.

“Survey is going on regarding the losses, how can we know it immediately? estimates are being worked out.

Once that report comes, we will forward it to the Centre to get all possible help. Report is getting ready..,” Yediyurappa said in response to a question.



Speaking to reporters at Belagavi, he said, on going back to Bengaluru, after conducting the aerial survey of the affected areas, he will once again discuss with the officials in this connection.

The chief minister today reviewed the situation due to recent rains and floods, also relief measures undertaken so far, with the elected representatives and officials of Belagavi and Dharwad districts.

Pointing out that due to Covid-19 reasons the state’s economic situation was not good, Yediyurappa said despite this, most probably in the entire country, Karnataka is the only state where there was no disruption in payment of salary to government employees.

“The government was also releasing money for developmental works as much as possible, as per the requirement,” he said adding that “most probably in two to three months financial conditions may get better.” The CM assured that his government would honestly work on rebuilding the houses that collapsed last year and this year due to rains and floods, and restore roads and bridges that have seen extensive damages.

On crop relief, the chief minister said, he has instructed officials to ensure that there is no misuse and work in this regard should happen with honesty and caution.

“I assure that as per central government and NDRF rules whatever is possible, I will honestly work beyond my limits to do it,” he added.

The state government had earlier this month said according to the initial assessment Rs 4,000 crore loss has been incurred due to floods.

It had also requested the Centre to provide additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore, other than NDRF norms, to address the situation amid the pandemic.

Ninety two relief camps have been opened across these 12 districts, where 4,485 people are taking shelter.

While 385 houses are completely damaged, 7,238 have seen partial damages.

Also, agriculture crops in about 89,440 ha and horticulture crops in over 51,803 ha have been affected.

