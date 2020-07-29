Reports about time capsule being placed underground at Ram temple site baseless: Champat Rai

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. (HT file photo)

Reports circulating in the media about a time capsule being placed beneath the site of the Ram temple, Ayodhya are baseless, said General Secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai on Tuesday.

“All reports about placing of a time capsule under the ground at Ram Temple construction site on August 5 are false. Do not believe in any such rumour,” Rai said.

His statement, however, comes after the trust president, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, on Monday had said that it is true and it will be done. But, he also said that he does not have much information about the time capsule.

“It is 100 per cent correct that a time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed thousands of feet below the construction site. It will be done in order to ensure that there are no disputes in the future. A grand Ram Temple will be built here and all arrangements are in place for Bhoomi Pujan,” he said.

“I do not have much information about time capsule, but it will be placed below the construction site,” he added.

This comes after Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Sunday said that a time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed thousands of feet below the construction site to ensure that there are no disputes in the future.

Chaupal, who is the lone Dalit member of the Trust, also said that soil from various teerths (pilgrimages) across the country and water from the sacred rivers is being brought to Ayodhya for ‘Abhisheka’ during the ‘bhoomi-pujan’ which is scheduled to be conducted on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone (bhoomi poojan) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

According to sources, the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the temple is to be celebrated on the lines of the festival of light -- Diwali -- with all temples and houses across the country to be lit up with diyas and candles.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting last week.

In March this year, the ‘Ram Lalla’ idol was shifted to a temporary structure.

The SC on November 9 last year had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)