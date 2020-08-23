Sections
'Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false': Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied reports that Sonia Gandhi has resigned as party president.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)

“Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false,” news agency ANI quoted Surjewala as saying on Sunday.

The Congress is facing a leadership crisis after a letter from 23 leaders of the party asked for a complete overhaul of the organisation. These leaders include former chief ministers, some Members of Parliament and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

In the letter written earlier this month, these leaders suggested changes from top to bottom; the most controversial has been the suggestion about leadership change. The leaders said the Congress has been on the decline for the last six years but has not learned its lesson.



Responding to the letter, Sonia Gandhi said that all of them should get together and find a new chief as she does not want to carry out the responsibilities any further, people familiar with the development said.

In her response, Gandhi has told them that she was not interested in leading the party once again when the CWC on August 10 requested her to assume the reins of the organisation again, a senior functionary said on condition of anonymity.

Sonia had assumed the charge of Congress president last year.

