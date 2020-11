Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami walks out of Mumbai’s Taloja Jail after Supreme Court grants interim bail

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Prison in 2018 Suicide abetment case on Wednesday. (Photo: Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)

