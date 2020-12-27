‘Request CBI to share findings in Sushant Singh Rajput case’: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra health minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal the findings of the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“It has been more than five months since the investigation began but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal findings of the investigation at the earliest,” Deshmukh said.

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police, which said the actor died by suicide, was carrying out the initial investigation of the case. In August, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case.

The CBI approached the forensic department of the AIIMS for a second opinion on Rajput’s autopsy. The forensic team submitted its report to the CBI and reportedly asserted that there was no mark to prove that it was not a suicide.

Several agencies have launched parallel probe into the case: The CBI is probing the ‘suicide’ case, while Enforcement Directorate is probing a money-laundering angle and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing a drugs-related angle.

Several Bollywood stars have been questioned by the NCB as part of its investigation. The NCB probe is based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail.