Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan

‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan

Rahul Gandhi said there has been one lockdown after another, but that has not helped check the spread of the disease.

Updated: May 26, 2020 13:41 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initial plan to defeat coronavirus in 21 days has failed and that has pushed him on the backfoot, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging the PM to play on the front foot.

Stressing his point further, the Congress leader said there has been one lockdown after another, but that has not helped check the spread of the disease. The country is presently in the fourth phase of lockdown, which will end on May 31.

“The PM will accept that his first plan failed. The PM has gone on back foot, I request him to play on the front foot,” said the Congress leader during a press interaction.

Gandhi said he is not going to criticise what happened in the past as he has an interest in today and what will happen tomorrow.



“Two months ago the PM said that we were going to fight a 21-day fight against Covid-19. It was his expectation that we would defeat the virus in 21 days,” said the Congress leader.

The Wayanad MP said the aim of lockdown has not been achieved and the coronavirus cases are on the rise. He exhorted the government to tell the country what is the new strategy.

“We need an injection of money and capital, it will be fatal if we do not do it. The unemployment situation in the country has been compounded by the coronavirus problem,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking about the migrants’ situation, the Congress leader said in his meetings with them he was told that they have lost faith.

“They have a sense of hopelessness, they have been left alone. They have told me ‘hamara bharosa toot gaya (Have lost faith)’. I don’t like hearing those words. I don’t want a single Indian person to say those words. They are saying it more and more. Nobody should lose their faith. We can take action even now. Rs 7,500 should be given to workers every month,” said Gandhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Locusts are halal in Islam and other interesting facts about the migratory pests
May 26, 2020 13:54 IST
Guzar Jayega set to be enlisted in Guinness Book of Records
May 26, 2020 13:54 IST
Malaysian family’s Eid greetings dance video is bound to make you smile
May 26, 2020 13:53 IST
Pune airport handles 17 flights on first day of resumption
May 26, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.