Home / India News / Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle

Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle

A rescue team comprising forest, revenue and police officials used an earthmover to break the well and dig a small pathway to make way for the trapped animal.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan times Thiruvananthapuram

The elephant which had fallen into a well. (HT PHOTO)

Rescuers managed to save a wild elephant that had fallen into a well in Anakampoil in north Kerala’s Kozhikode district after a 12-hour operation on Friday.

“Luckily there were no major injuries to the elephant which was later released into the forest. But before entering the forest it damaged the earth remover and other equipment which played vital role in saving it,” a senior forest official said.

The jumbo which fell into the well in the morning was finally rescued around 9 pm.

A rescue team comprising forest, revenue and police officials used an earthmover to break the well and dig a small pathway to make way for the trapped animal.

Forest officials had earlier suspected that elephant might have been hurt after it fell into the 50-foot well. Earlier in the day, they had said that the elephant might have to be tranquilised and shifted to a camp in case of injury.

