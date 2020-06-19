Sections
Home / India News / Resolve Galwan standoff through proper dialogue: Former Tripura CM

Resolve Galwan standoff through proper dialogue: Former Tripura CM

Manik Sarkar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, made this comment while addressing a condolence meeting organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) for three of their leaders on Thursday evening.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:14 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Manik Sarkar has spoken out on the violent clash on June 15 between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley (PTI)

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar has spoken out on the violent clash on June 15 between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead, and advocated for a dialogue between the two most populous nations in the world in a bid to resolve the protracted border disputes.

Sarkar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, made this comment while addressing a condolence meeting organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) for three of their leaders on Thursday evening.

CITU leaders Pijush Nag, Subrata Sarkar, and Kajal Ghosh died of old age-related ailments over the past three months.

“We pay our homage to the Indian soldiers, who were martyred along the LAC. We hope that both countries would start a dialogue to end the stand-off. India and China should be good neighbours for mutual co-existence. We wish the stand-off be resolved soon. That will be good for all,” said Sarkar.



On a separate note, the ex-CM alleged that the country witnessed misrule since the Narendra Modi-led government came to power six years and cited a raft of “draconian measures” such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA); the revision of National Register of Citizens (NRC); the National Population Register (NPR), anti-labour policies like low wages, increasing working hours from eight to 12, reducing holidays and allowances, etc.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi’s all-party meet over border tensions with China underway
Jun 19, 2020 17:53 IST
SC declines stay on Central Vista redevelopment for the second time
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
Shiv Sainik to lead country in future: Uddhav Thackeray on Sena Day
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
MS Dhoni: The ODI cricket par excellence - Top Five knocks
Jun 19, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.